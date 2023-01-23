YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Platinum-selling artists REO Speedwagon will make a local stop for a show at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre this summer.

REO Speedwagon will be joined by Donnie Iris and the Cruisers for the show on June 21.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, January 27 at www.livenation.com.

Formed in 1967, REO Speedwagon’s hit singles include “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run” from the album “Hi Infidelity” in 1980. That album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and has surpassed sales of 10 million units in the U.S.

From 1977 to 1989, REO Speedwagon released nine consecutive albums. Today, REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums around the globe.

Vocalist Kevin Cronin, Bruce Hall (bass), Dave Amato (guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still touring worldwide, performing fan-favorites such as “Ridin’ The Storm Out,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Take It On the Run” and more.

REO Speedwagon’s tour includes two other Ohio stops — at the Toledo Zoom Amphitheater on Aug. 26 and Fraze Pavilion in Kepering on Aug. 25.