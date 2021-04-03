Rental, utility assistance available through local agency

Catholic Charities Regional Agency is assisting households through U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rental and utility assistance is available to those who need it in the area.

Catholic Charities Regional Agency (CCRA) is assisting households through U.S. Treasury Emergency Rental Assistance funds provided by the Mahoning County Board of Commissioners.

Eligible clients should meet the following criteria:

One or more individuals within the household has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due to the COVID-19 outbreak;

One or more individuals within the household can demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability;

The household has a household income at or below 80% of area median income.

Those applying for help should be prepared to show past-due account information and/or landlord information.

To make an appointment for a consultation or for more information, contact Catholic Charities Regional Agency at 330-744-3320.