Rent, mortgage and utility relief money still available in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Families and individuals impacted by the pandemic can still get utility and rent relief through the Ohio Department of Development and the Ohio Association of Community Action Agencies.

Those who are facing foreclosure, eviction or utility shutoffs can get assistance through the Home Relief Grant.

To apply, contact your local Community Action Agency.

The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis program also is available to help Ohioans with electric utility bills, central air conditioning repairs, and air conditioning unit and/or fan purchases.

The HEAP Summer Crisis Program is available to households with a member who is either 60 years of age and older, has been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 12 months, or has a certified medical condition and households that have a disconnect notice, have been shut off, or are trying to establish new electric service may be eligible for assistance. The household must have a gross annual income at or below 175% of the federal poverty level. For a family of four, that is $46,375.