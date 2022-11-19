WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A renowned activist and attorney in the Youngstown area has passed away.

Staughton Lynd died Thursday at the age of 92, according to the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Lynd was a pacifist who was instrumental in the struggle to keep the Youngstown steel mills open in the late 1970s, according to the Kent State library’s biography on Lynd.

Lynd continued organizing in the Youngstown area and was also active as an attorney, working with retired workers and workers with disabilities.

Lynd has written many books, including “Accompanying: Pathways to Social Change,” “Stepping Stones: Memoir of a Life Together” and “Class Conflict, Slavery, and the United States Constitution.”

Lynd is survived by his wife, Alice Lynd, who joined him in his activism efforts.

A memorial service is in the works at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Homes but details have yet to be announced.