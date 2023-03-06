TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) — Renovations are nearing completion at the Trumbull County Board of Elections.

The space has a completely new layout: the board room and offices have been moved, ceilings were lowered and a wall was pushed back. There’s now one door for people to enter and a separate exit.

Board of Elections Deputy Director Edrea Mientkiewicz says it improves flow for voters. This will be where voters can cast their early ballots once the voting period begins on April 4.

“We want to utilize everything that we have and have the public see what their tax dollars have gone for and support us in it,” Mientkiewicz said.

The project started in mid-December. It is expected to be completed by March 20, but could be finished earlier.