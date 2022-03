LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Renovations are moving along at the Lisbon pool.

Mayor Peter Wilson said the poolhouse and buildings are getting new vinyl siding as plans are underway to open the facility this summer.

The trenches around the pool have been filled in and cement sidewalks will be poured soon.

The pool was slated for repairs after leaks were found at the pool last fall and other ongoing leaks needed to be addressed.

A $20,000 anonymous donation is helping to fund the repairs, Wilson said.