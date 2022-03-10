SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Mercer County library is about to get some big upgrades.

The Community Library of the Shenango Valley is getting a $162,113 grant for building upgrades and security and energy-saving improvements.

The money is coming from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under the Keystone Recreation, Park and Conservation Fund.

The award was announced Thursday by State Rep. Mark Longietti, D-Mercer, and State Sen. Michele Brookes, R-Mercer.

The grant will help fund the project’s total cost of $324,227.

