YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A familiar piece of the downtown Youngstown skyline will be changing soon.

Four smoke stacks as well as other parts of the former Youngstown Thermal Plant are scheduled to be demolished.

A company called Sobe Thermal Energy Systems bought Youngstown Thermal plant in 2019. They’ll be providing heat for most of the downtown buildings and YSU.

Sobe is transitioning the operation to use more renewable energy sources.

“So, 1947 operating on coal, it’s been operating on coal all the way up to probably 2017. It’s time for a change,” said CEO David Ferro.

Ferro says his goal is to get between 500 to 600 tons of tires a day as well as 1,000 tons a day of renewable plastics.