Renewal levy for Trumbull County school would fund day to day operations

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Hubbard Exempted Village School District is asking voters to renew a 5-year 4.2 mills levy.

The levy generates $986,000 for the district each year and costs the owner of a $100,000 home $147 a year.

It covers general operational costs such as textbooks, instructional supplies, maintenance, bussing, and employee salaries.

District officials say the levy’s passage would allow the district to avoid operating in a deficit.

If the levy passes, it would not increase taxes for property owners.

“The residents of Hubbard have always been supportive of our school district. If they pass this levy, the revenue generated by this renewal will continue to allow our district to cover costs associated with our day-to-day operations,” said Superintendent Raymond Soloman.

If the levy fails, Soloman says it would be a huge hit to their budget and the district would be forced to make cuts.