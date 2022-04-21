LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Overcrowding is causing big problems at the Columbiana County Jail, so much so that it’s getting a makeover.



The Morning Journal reports that the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction approved the plans, some of which include remodeling a wing to house just female inmates. Another phase will fix sleeping arrangements to alleviate inmates sleeping too close to each other.

The project will be paid for through ARP funds and will take bids in the next couple of weeks, according to the Morning Journal.