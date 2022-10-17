YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leaves will be accumulating on Valley roads in the next few weeks.

With rain and wind in the forecast, Monday is a good day for a reminder about wet leaves on the road.

Meteorologist Jim Loboy has the science and some advice to get you safely to your destination.

“Leaves on a tree come equipped with a water-proof waxy film, and that waxy film can make for slick roads, especially when we get rain,” Loboy said. “Normal stopping and distance traveling 45 miles per hour is about 80 feet. With wet leaves, that could almost double to 200 feet, or half the distance of a football field.

Leaf-covered roads could be wet and icy beneath. Give yourself extra stopping distance at stop signs and intersections.