YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nineteen years ago today, Youngstown Police Officer Michael Hartzell died in the line of duty.



Officer Hartzell was shot and killed by Martin Koliser as he was sitting at a traffic light downtown near Powers Auditorium.

Hartzell was driving back to the police station at the time.

Koliser was convicted of the crime and sent to Ohio’s death row. He later committed suicide in his jail cell.

Hartzell was supposed to be off duty that day.

He was only 26 years old.