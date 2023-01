WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A memorial service was held for 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone on Saturday.

Broadstone was killed in a fire that was set at her home in Warren.

The service took place at the Salvation Army Community Center.

Family and friends gathered to celebrate Broadstone and pay tribute to her life.

Police have published security images of a suspect and a vehicle they believe is associated with the crime.

As of Saturday, no arrests have been made.