Remember to keep sidewalks, fire hydrants clear for emergency personnel

Lisbon Fire Chief Mark Hall says it's also important to keep your eyes on the road when driving around

(WKBN) – While we would all like to stay home when the weather is nasty, first responders still have to be out and about. But, there are a few things we can do to help them out.

If you have a fire hydrant in front of your house, keep it clear of snow. This will save them some time if they need to use it.

Also, keep your sidewalks clear to prevent slipping and falling.

Finally, if you’re driving around, it’s important to keep your eyes on the road.

“If you do see emergency personnel out there, pay attention to the front of you. Don’t look at the scene because we want everyone to be as safe as they can,” said Lisbon Fire Chief Mark Hall.

Hall also said to avoid texting and driving.

Doing little things like these can help keep you safe and keep first responders from being out in the first place.