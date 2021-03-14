Remember to check smoke alarms while moving your clocks forward

If a smoke alarm does not have a date of manufacture, consider it older than 10 years

(WKBN) – This Sunday, Ohioans shouldn’t just move their clocks forward one hour, they should also check to see if potentially life-saving devices in their home have expired — their smoke alarms.

Along with making sure all smoke alarms have a fresh set of batteries, checking the expiration date is crucial to practicing sound fire safety.

For the greatest protection, install a smoke alarm on every level of the home and inside and outside of each sleeping area. Ohioans are also encouraged to develop an escape plan with two ways out and make sure every family member knows what to do and where to meet outside if the smoke alarm sounds.

Even “smart home” alarms, as well as other alarms that are hardwired and interconnected throughout the home, have batteries as a fail-safe backup system and should be checked this weekend.

Test smoke alarms at least once each month to ensure they are working properly.

Vacuum the dust from inside the alarm at least once every year.

Never “borrow” a smoke alarm’s battery for another use.

If a smoke alarm does not have a date of manufacture, consider it older than 10 years.

“Ohioans should check the batteries in their smoke detector once a month and change the batteries at least twice a year, and a great time to do that is during Daylight Saving,” said Battalion Chief Charlie Smith of the Youngstown Fire Department.

To find a smoke alarm’s age and expiration date, look on the back of the alarm where the date of manufacture is marked.

Smoke alarms should be replaced 10 years from that date, not from the date of purchase.

Alarms with a manufacture date of March 12, 2011 or earlier should be replaced.