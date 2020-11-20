Remember portion control, healthy substitutes when celebrating the holidays this year

One clinical dietician emphasized continuing with physical activity during the holidays in addition to practicing portion control

(WKBN) – You’re probably excited to enjoy those family recipes or classic holiday foods, but health experts recommend portion control so you put on as little weight as possible.

One thing you can also do is replace certain ingredients with healthier substitutes to help lower the number of calories but still make the items enjoyable.

“Really, they say the average American gains about 2 pounds over the holidays. The problem is we usually don’t take it off, so over a course of 10 years you’ve gained 20 pounds and that’s how it all starts to come on,” said Apryl Hostetler, a clinical dietician with Trumbull Regional.

Hostetler emphasized continuing with physical activity during the holidays in addition to practicing portion control.