Relocated cafe open for business in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Moving is not easy, but a Boardman eatery has re-located and is back in business.

Peaberry’s cafe in Boardman reopened Friday.

The new location is The Shops at Boardman Park, where Panera was before it moved.

The owners feel the new location will attract more customers, and you’ll also see new coffees.

“it’s called regional roast and what this is is small regional roasters. Some of these people have grown big enough to be full-time, some of them are part-time, trying to get growth going and sales going,” said Chris Pendleton, a spokesperson for Peaberry’s Cafe.

Peaberry’s Cafe wants to sell liquor, too. That needs voter approval, so it will be on the ballot in November.