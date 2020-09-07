Salvation Army opens registration to help kids get toys, meals this Christmas

Residents can register for Christmas toys for children up to the age of 12 and/or a food voucher

(WKBN) – Registration for The Salvation Army’s Christmas Assistance program begins Sept. 8 for Mahoning County residents.

Residents can register for food vouchers and Christmas toys for children up to age 12.

Registration is every Tuesday and Thursday through Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Salvation Army says that you may only sign up with one agency or church for assistance.

Those looking to register must meet these eligibility requirements:

Current driver’s license or state ID

Proof of all children in the household (birth certificates, proof of guardianship, custody papers)

Proof of other adults in the household (picture ID)

SS cards for all adults/children int he house (for verification purposes)

Proof of income (pay stubs withing the last 30 days, SSI/SSD letters, ODJFS print out within the last 30 days, workers comp statement, child support papers, rent subsidy/utility allowance stubs)

Proof of expenses – one bill or proof of residence (lease or mortgage papers, utilities, car payment, insurance.

The phone number to call is (330) 270-5999. Please be patient for phone lines to be open.

If you are a new client within the last two years or desire to add additional household members, you must make an appointment to see the social worker.