Registering to vote has never been easier with drive-up event in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) - Democrats and Republicans will be working together in Boardman this Saturday to register people to vote.

Both parties in Mahoning County will be registering voters at the McDonald's on Boardman Canfield Road at Market Street from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

You'll be able to register to vote from your car.

The goal is to show that voting should be a nonpartisan issue and to make it more convenient to register.

If you can't make the event, you can register to vote online.