BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Following his arrest Thursday morning, a registered sex offender was arraigned Thursday afternoon and is currently being held without bond until his preliminary hearing next Tuesday.

According to a police report, on Wednesday, Reinaldo Camacho Perez, 38, of Boardman, raped a woman multiple times over the course of three hours at a home in Boardman. The report goes into graphic detail how the assault occurred in multiple locations in the home.

According to the report, Camacho Perez let the woman leave when she said she had an appointment she needed to go to, but he contacted her later and told her not to tell anyone what happened.

“I don’t even know why they charged me for rape. I don’t even know what’s going on,” Camacho Perez said in court Thursday.

Camacho Perez is a registered sex offender. He was previously sentenced to two years on charges related to sex crimes against a minor with special needs. Perez got out of prison early in September.

“The state has grave concerns relative to this particular defendant — especially in light of the 2020 Trumbull County case,” said prosecutor Ed Czopur.

Czopur revealed in court that the victim in the current case is related to the minor from the Trumbull County case that sent Camacho Perez to prison.

Also arrested is a transgender woman whose legal name is Curtis Jones. She lives at the house where police say the assault occurred.

Jones is charged with obstruction. Police say Jones lied and told them Camacho Perez was not at home when they came to make the arrest early Thursday morning.

“I came out of my home and they asked was Reinaldo in the house. I told them I did not know. Told them I dropped him off at work at 11 o’clock,” Jones said in court.

Camacho Perez is jailed without bond, though that could change at a hearing next Tuesday.

Jones’ bond was set at $10,000.