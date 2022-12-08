BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A registered sex offender was arrested in Boardman after a brief standoff early Thursday morning.

According to Boardman police Chief Todd Werth, Reinaldo Camacho Perez, 38, was wanted on a rape charge. Due to his criminal history, a tactical team went to his home on Mill Creek Drive.

After speaking with negotiators, Camacho Perez eventually came out of the home and was taken into custody.

Camacho Perez was released from prison in September after serving a sentence for the sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl with special needs in Liberty.

He had been convicted of charges of importuning, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, attempted illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance, gross sexual imposition and falsification in February.

Camacho Perez is currently on probation for that crime and is registered as a Tier 2 offender.

According to a police report, a woman reported that Camacho Perez raped her on Wednesday at his home. As a result of that report, officers went to Camacho Perez’s home just after 4:30 a.m. Thursday to arrest him.

Police said Camacho Perez and his roommate, Curtis Jones, would not come out of the home immediately and officers had to deploy a “flashbang” to get Jones to come outside. Police said Jones initially lied and said Camacho Perez was not home, though Camacho Perez later came outside.

Jones was charged with obstructing justice.

Camacho Perez is expected to appear in court this afternoon.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.