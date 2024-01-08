YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The president and CEO of the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber is optimistic about the future of the area’s economy — not just because he’s supposed to be, but because the facts are pointing him that way.

As president and CEO of the regional chamber of commerce, it’s Guy Coviello’s job to promote business in the Mahoning Valley. He’s “bullish” about the Valley’s future because of the number of companies expressing interest in locating here.

“I think the data shows that’s there’s reason to be bullish and I don’t think I’m the only one saying that,” Coviello said. “The number of leads that we have been receiving has been escalating at just a mind-boggling pace.”

In 2020, the chamber received 50 leads — one a mega project which has at least $1 billion of investment and 1,000 jobs.

In 2021, leads were up 20% with three mega projects. In 2022, leads were up another 20% with seven mega projects. Then last year — there were leads on around 20 mega projects.

“Obviously something real is happening. We just need to do some things to get ready for the tidal wave,” Coviello said.

One of the mega projects happened: Lordstown’s Ultium Cells. If Kimberly-Clark builds in Warren, there could be a second mega project.

Coviello says even regional mega-projects help, like the Intel plant near Columbus.

“Our companies here are going to see an increase in demand for their goods and services. But then we’re also a good spot for companies that need to locate close to Intel,” Coviello said.

Coviello does see problems ahead, like the lack of shovel-ready properties for companies to build even though there are vacant buildings and properties everywhere.

“But the fact is, for modern manufacturing, for modern warehousing and distribution, many of those locations are not suitable,” he said.

To fill all the future jobs, the chamber is focused on growing the population to avoid another problem.

“If we don’t grow the population, those workers are coming from our existing small, family-owned businesses that might just have to close, sit could actually work against us,” Coviello said.

Coviello says those in the Valley also have to focus on the message surrounding the area, which he says is better than most people perceive. He says the Mahoning Valley was recently No. 1 in percentage of millennials who own their own house, the No. 1 most affordable place to retire, and the ninth best place to retire. It also ranked as 62nd out of 150 as the best place to live in the U.S.