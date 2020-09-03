Regional Chamber honors local business people for contribution to economy

Board member and PNC regional president Ted Schmidt told the crowd COVID-19 has brought financial challenges

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber held its annual Salute to Business breakfast Thursday.

Unlike many recent events, it was in person at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman. State guidelines put the maximum capacity at 300.

The business community used this rare opportunity to honor people who have contributed to the local economy.

Board member and PNC regional president Ted Schmidt told the crowd COVID-19 has brought financial challenges. Because of it, change is inevitable.

“I think that says a lot about this crowd today,” Schmidt said. “We’re here. You’re supporting your employees as your families. I know you look at the statistics, the number-one concern with most of your employees is just their financial well-being.”

The two business people honored this year were Charles Jarvis, publisher of the Tribune Chronicle Vindicator, and Michael Schrock, Mahoning Valley regional president of TCF Bank.

