Regional Chamber announces leadership appointments, focus on military

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are some changes at the helm of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber.

Tom Humphries is returning as president and CEO while Vito Abruzzino has been promoted to vice president of Defense Programs.

Abruzzino is an Army veteran and has served since 2015 as director of the Regional Chamber’s Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission, which was created to protect and grow the economic impact of the Youngstown Air Reserve Station and the Camp James A. Garfield Joint Military Training Center.

“With the potential to bring new, modern aircraft to YARS and have the aerial spray mission expanded, as well as the potential for Camp Garfield to house an east coast missile defense system, the time is right to build on the momentum we have already created,” Humphries said.

The U.S. Department of Defense Missile Defense Agency released a final statement in August 2019 saying that the DOD has not made a decision to construct a missile site and that current sites in Alaska and California provide necessary protection at this time.