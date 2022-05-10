YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber announced its 2022 Athena Award nominees.
The award honors women who have excelled in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community and have opened doors so that others may follow in their path.
The nominees are the following:
- Aimee Fifarek
- Allison Carrocce
- Amy Reynallt
- Amy Shope
- Angela Vincent
- Aundrea Cika Heschmeyer
- Caroyln Korenic
- Christine Cope
- Cynthia Wollet, CPA
- Darla Gallagher
- Dawn Ochman
- Dawn Turnage
- Dr. Anita Hackstedde
- Dr. Maria Kowal
- Dr. Traci Hostetler
- Jennifer Dailey
- Jessica Moore Dragoiu
- Joy Polkabla Byers
- Julie Sole
- Lauren Lindvig
- Lisa Metzinger
- Marcy Angelo
- Mary Mihalopoulos
- Melissa Maki
- Melissa Poland
- Rachelle Babcock
- Rosetta Carter
- Stacie Call
- Stephanie Gilchrist
- Teresa Miller
This year’s winner will be announced at the ATHENA Award Dinner on Thursday, May 19 at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield.
Last year’s ATHENA Award winner was Judge Theresa Dellick.