YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber announced its 2022 Athena Award nominees.

The award honors women who have excelled in their chosen field, have devoted time and energy to their community and have opened doors so that others may follow in their path.

The nominees are the following:

Aimee Fifarek

Allison Carrocce

Amy Reynallt

Amy Shope

Angela Vincent

Aundrea Cika Heschmeyer

Caroyln Korenic

Christine Cope

Cynthia Wollet, CPA

Darla Gallagher

Dawn Ochman

Dawn Turnage

Dr. Anita Hackstedde

Dr. Maria Kowal

Dr. Traci Hostetler

Jennifer Dailey

Jessica Moore Dragoiu

Joy Polkabla Byers

Julie Sole

Lauren Lindvig

Lisa Metzinger

Marcy Angelo

Mary Mihalopoulos

Melissa Maki

Melissa Poland

Rachelle Babcock

Rosetta Carter

Stacie Call

Stephanie Gilchrist

Teresa Miller

This year’s winner will be announced at the ATHENA Award Dinner on Thursday, May 19 at Waypoint 4180 in Canfield.

Last year’s ATHENA Award winner was Judge Theresa Dellick.