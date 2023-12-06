YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber of Commerce has been mulling over ideas on how to repopulate the area and how to find the people needed to fill the jobs coming in the next decade. One point that came up in discussion? Bringing in refugees from other countries.

In August, as part of its Salute to Business program, the regional chamber invited Lee Williams to speak about bringing in refugees.

“I started the conversation with the regional chamber of commerce awhile ago, to talk about interest in perhaps starting up a local resettlement agency in Youngstown,” Williams said.

Williams is with the Lutheran Immigration Refugee Services, also known as LIRS.

“LIRS is one of 10 national nonprofit agencies who work with local partners across the country to welcome people into their communities, help them establish their new lives,” Williams said.

The refugee admissions program in the United States is run by the state department, which this year allowed in 125,000 refugees.

The goal of Lutheran service is to get them self-sufficient as quickly as possible — that means housed with jobs and the kids in school in six months.

“The only way that resettlement works well is to have the entire community engaged,” Williams said.

“This community was built on the backs of immigrants moving here to produce steel,” said Mike McGiffin, with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber said.

McGiffin and consultant Emil Liszniansky are driving the effort locally to repopulate. Both are in favor of including refugees.

“I don’t see any reason why we shouldn’t embrace people who are from other countries who are coming here to live a better life,” McGiffin said.

What’s need first is a sponsor for the resettlement agency, possibly Williams’ Lutheran services or Catholic Charities, which helps with refugee resettlement in other cities.

“By having a resettlement agency here, we’d be required to have at least 100 people come in a year as refugees, and it could certainly be more,” said Liszniansky.

As an example, Liszniansky cited the post-industrial city of Utica, New York. The city’s population dropped 60% over the course of several decades before the people of Utica started embracing refugees.

“They’ve actually got their population slightly on the rebound, and now a quarter of their residents are foreign-born,” Liszniansky said.

Ian Beniston of the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation started looking into bringing in refugees 8 years ago, but the idea never got off the ground.

“Anyone that wants to work — it doesn’t matter to me, it shouldn’t matter where they’re from,” Beniston said.

Beniston says Dayton has a neighborhood of Christian Turks, and then there’s Akron:

“Akron — the Northside — you can literally eat at a Butenese restaurant, go to a little Nepalese grocery store,” Beniston said. “Once you have a critical mass, they’re creating their own microeconomies.”

For people concerned about bringing in refugees, Williams says not to worry.

“Refugees are the most securely vetted people coming, immigrating to the United States,” Williams said. “The average time it takes for a person to go through the entire vetting process is between 18 and 24 months.”

To help run the refugee program around Youngstown, the regional chamber wants to open an office of repopulation, which may be part of $159 million state grant the chamber and its partners are applying for. The details of that grant are expected to be discussed at an event this week.