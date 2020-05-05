Referral decline growing into bigger problem at children services

There has been a 50 percent drop in referrals to the local department, and the problem is statewide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Children Services has been seeing a decline in referrals during the pandemic, and now the problem is growing much bigger.

In March, the department was concerned that with more families staying at home, referrals would be down. Many come from teachers and school officials.

“Teachers, coaches, counselors, a lot of people who see those children in an everyday setting that would see noticeable marks or bruises, anything that might make you suspicious that a child may be abused or neglected. Those eyes and ears are not on those children every day,” Kollar said.

The Stay Safe Ohio directive is keeping Ohioans in their homes as much as possible through May 29, and that could mean bigger issues for caseworkers.

There has been a 50 percent drop in referrals to the local department, and Public Information Officer Jennifer Kollar said the problem is statewide.

Mahoning County Children Services is campaigning digitally on social media to help spread the word and asking for the pubic’s help in recognizing and reporting abuse and neglect.

“Anxiety is running high. Anxiousness, fears, the uncertainty, financial hardships – a lot of people are frustrated. Unfortunately, everyday stress puts children at risk,” Kollar said.

Common symptoms of abuse and neglect are withdrawal from social activities, changes in behavior or hostility, and unexplained markings or bruises.

Child abuse can be reported by phone calling your local agency or at 855-O-H-CHILD (855-642-4453) or online at the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services website.