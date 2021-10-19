Reduced or free internet available to qualifying Warren residents

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A program is underway that could provide reduced or free internet service to some Warren residents.

Trumbull Neighborhood Partnership is teaming up with Oak Hill Collaborative to promote Emergency Broadband Benefit (EBB), a federal program that provides up to $50 off per month on internet service, which for many could result in free service.

During scheduled days later this month, representatives will be on hand at various locations in Warren to explain the program and help residents with the signup process. For families that need a computer, refurbished low-cost computer options will be available.

Exact dates, times and locations will be released later this month.

“The Collaborative previously has been promoting the EBB program in Youngstown along with low-cost refurbished computers and free computer classes. This effort will help bridge the Digital Divide in Warren as it brings more affordable and equitable Internet to our residents,” said Pat Kerrigan, executive director of the Oak Hill Collaborative.

Free basic computer training, installation/set up, and troubleshooting will also be available.