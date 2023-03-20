SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Monday, a major step forward was made in cleaning up the old Royal China site. It’s more than 20 acres of land in the heart of Sebring.

Ohio Senator Michael Rulli (R-Salem), State Representative Lauren McNally (D-Youngstown) and other local officials were in town to discuss the new phase for the 20-acre brownfield site. Environmental specialists are now taking soil samples at the property with hopes to redevelop this area.

Dinnerware was made here for 70 years until a fire shut down operations in 1969. The rest of the building burned down in 2010.

Since that time, the property has been vacant because the soil is contaminated with over 2,300 tons of lead. Last year, the State of Ohio awarded Sebring a $1.5 million toxic soil remediation plan.

Those with the company in charge of taking the soil samples said this could take about a year. Documents will then be sent to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to get what they hope is a clean bill of health.