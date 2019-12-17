Redesigned 2020 Corvette unveiled at Boardman dealership

The cost of the new Vette ranges from $60,000 to $90,000

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Corvette enthusiasts showed up Monday night in Boardman for the unveiling of the new model.

Around 200 people were at Sweeney Chevrolet as the redesigned 2020 Chevy Corvette was presented locally to the public for the first time.

The most significant change is that it’s a mid-engine model.

The cost of the new Vette ranges from $60,000 to $90,000.

The Governor of Mahoning Valley Corvettes, Sam Sicilia, said he likes what he sees.

“To say I expected this? No. It’s beyond what I thought it would be. It’s a great-looking car and I’m sure it’s going to sell very well.”

When we talked to Sicilia Monday afternoon, he hadn’t had a chance to drive it yet but said he’d do it this May at the track in Bowling Green.

The new Corvette, along with some classics, will be on display for the general public Tuesday only, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.