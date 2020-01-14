Red-light tickets fund new traffic signal in Neshannock Twp.

Neshannock Township is receiving a $264K grant to install a new traffic signal and sidewalk in the township

NESHANNOCK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Neshannock Township is receiving a grant to install a new traffic signal and sidewalk in the township.

Rep. Chris Sainato, D-9th district, said the new signal will be placed at Wilmington Road and Oakwood Way.

The $264,000 grant was funded through revenue generated by red-light cameras in the state.

Sainato said the new signal will not come with its own red-light camera, explaining that those cameras are only allowed to operate in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, and several other towns in southeastern Pennsylvania.

The grant will be used to install the traffic signal, pole, traffic sensors, along with sidewalk and road resurfacing.

No tax money is being used for the project, according to Sainato.

“I’m glad our community will be safer because of this traffic signal, and I hope Lawrence County will benefit from the additional grants from this program in the future,” Sainato said.