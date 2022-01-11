(WKBN) – The American Red Cross is facing a national blood supply shortage.

Blood and platelets are critically needed all over the country. According to the Red Cross, it’s the worst shortage in over a decade.

The organization believes there are a number of factors for this shortage.

COVID-19, seasonal illness, staffing shortages and supply chain issues are just a few of these factors.

Jim McIntyre, the regional communication director of the Red Cross, said this shortage could be dangerous.

“It’s posing a concerning risk for patients’ care because doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives transfusions and who needs to wait,” he said.



The American Red Cross is asking any healthy individual to sign up to give blood. It could save a life.

You can find a list of blood donation drives by area on the American Red Cross’s website. You can also schedule appointments on that website.