(WKBN)- In the wake of Hurricane Ian, the Northeast Ohio Red Cross is searching for more volunteers.

The Northeast Ohio branch of the Red Cross has about 20 disaster volunteers down south, helping clean-up efforts after the hurricane.

And there are hundreds more volunteers from across the country working in shelters and providing meals to hurricane victims.

The Red Cross responds to more than 60,000 disasters every year. Local Red Cross spokesperson Jim McIntyre tells me the only real requirement is that people are willing to commit their time.

“Right now there are about 1500 red cross workers, most of them volunteer, trying to provide comfort and care to the people who have been affected by this,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre tells me they take people from all professions and backgrounds as volunteers. The Red Cross is always searching for volunteers, but they said me especially in the wake of a hurricane, they need more.

The Red Cross relies on people from areas like ours to travel to disaster areas, like Florida. Volunteers are helping in shelters and serving hot meals.

They ask anyone who completes their training to commit to two weeks of travel. McIntyre said they search for people from all professions, but are in need of mental health professionals.

They’re also in need of people who can help out at blood drives and who can provide emergency services to military members.

Anyone interested in volunteering should go to the redcross.org