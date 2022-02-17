(WKBN) – We all know that the American Red Cross comes in to help during a crisis or disaster. We are used to seeing them provide food and shelter for victims but there are other services they provide that aren’t so easy to see.

Health and mental health volunteers are needed to help those suffering from a disaster. The region currently has an urgent need for those professionals, so the organization is hosting a virtual information session Thursday, Feb. 24 from noon to 1 p.m.

In addition to the health and mental health volunteer roles, the session will also include information about the Armed Forces Adult Reconnection Workshop Facilitatorvolunteer role. Licensed mental health professionals who hold a master’s degree can serve in this role. They provide Reconnection Workshop modules to military, veterans and their families.

To RSVP for this event, email neovolunteer@redcross.org, or call 216-431-3328. A Microsoft Teams meeting link will be emailed to you prior to the event. A conference call option will also be available.

In addition, the Red Cross is also in need of blood donor ambassadors and blood transportation specialists. Ambassadors greet and register donors, answer questions and provide information about the donation process. Transportation specialists deliver blood to hospitals.