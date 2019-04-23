Red Cross launches free smoke alarm installation sweep

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - If you need a smoke detector, the American Red Cross is ready to get one installed in your house or apartment.

Volunteers are visiting homes to install smoke detectors through the Sound the Alarm campaign. The two-week push is part of an effort to install smoke alarms in high-risk homes in 100 cities in Northeast Ohio, including Youngstown and Warren.

Over the next two weeks, volunteers will be going door to door installing new smoke alarms, replacing batteries and helping families create escape plans.

Disaster Program Specialist Kristen Gallagher said this program is different from smoke alarm giveaways.

“The one thing that has been learned over the years with smoke alarms being given away is they don’t always get installed, which means they don’t work when needed. By having us install the smoke alarms, they are putting them in the proper places so that you get less false alarms,” she said.

The American Red Cross responds to about three homes fires in the region every 24 hours.

“They estimate you have two minutes to exit a home by the time the fire starts, which isn’t a lot of time and if you are on the second or third floor, you may not have time to safely get out,” Gallagher said.

The Sound the Alarm smoke detector installation dates are below:

Youngstown

April 23 - 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.

May 4 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Warren

May 11 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is a need for about 500 volunteers to help with the sweep. If you are interested, call (216) 431-3328 or register for events at SoundTheAlarm.org/NEO

The Sound the Alarm campaign was launched in 2014. Since then, more than 42,000 free smoke alarms have been installed.