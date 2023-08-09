(WKBN) — The American Red Cross is hosting blood drives across the Valley in an effort to keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

According to a release from the Red Cross, the organization has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of summer. The organization says it needs donors now in order to keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

In order to encourage donation, the Red Cross is offering a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of the donors’ choice, as well as the chance to win a 3-night trip to a New York shark-diving experience.

The following are upcoming blood drives in the First News coverage area:

Columbiana County

East Palestine

Aug. 15 from 1-6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street

Salem

Aug. 18 from 12-5 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Avenue

Mahoning County

Austintown

Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Aug. 30 from 1-6 p.m., Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4500 Norquest Blvd.

Aug. 31 from 1-6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2305 S. Canfield-Niles Rd

Boardman

Aug. 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

Aug. 21 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd

Aug. 31 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St.

Aug. 31 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Veterans Administration Youngstown, 1815 Belmont Ave

Canfield

Aug. 22 from 1-6 p.m., Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd

Aug. 31 from 12:30-5:30 p.m., Old North Church, 7105 Herbert Drive

Poland

Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Struthers

Aug. 22 from 1-6 p.m., AMVETS Post 44 Struthers, 305 Elm Street

Youngstown

Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman, 8401 Market Street

Aug. 14 from 1-6 p.m., St Christine’s Parish, 3165 Schenley Avenue

Aug. 17 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., YMCA, 17 N. Champion St

Aug. 17 from 1-6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd

Aug. 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, 1044 Belmont Avenue

Trumbull County

Cortland

Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Bazetta Christian Church, 4131 Hoagland Blackstub Rd

Aug. 19 from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

Girard

Aug. 28 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Rd.

Hubbard

Aug. 23 from 12-6 p.m., St Patricks Catholic Church, 367 N. Main St

Niles

Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive

Vienna

Aug. 22 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Avalon Golf and Country Club Squaw Creek Facility, 761 Youngstown Kingsville Rd

Warren

Aug. 15 from 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St.

Aug. 24 from 9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.