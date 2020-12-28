Red Cross hopes upcoming blood drives meet holiday need

You can make an appointment to donate blood through the American Red Cross app or website, or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the need for blood donations continues to grow, the American Red Cross is holding a drive in Boardman Monday.

It’s at the Boardman Public Library on Glenwood Avenue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. You are asked to make an appointment.

You will be required to wear a mask during blood donation.

You can make an appointment to donate blood through the American Red Cross app or website, or you can call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Here are more blood drives coming up in the Valley:

Columbiana County

– January 4 from 2 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St., Salem

Mahoning County

– December 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main St.

– December 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Youngstown Skate, 7080 Tiffany Blvd., Boardman

– January 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd.

Trumbull County

– December 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 2860 E. Market St.

– December 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Dr.

– January 4 from 12 to 6 p.m., Howland Community Church, 198 Niles-Cortland Rd.