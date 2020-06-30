Red Cross honors employees at Austintown business for saving coworker’s life

When a coworker had a seizure and fell to the floor, Shepherd and Santucci jumped into action

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Red Cross awarded two Valley men virtually on Tuesday for helping save their coworker’s life last February.

Jim Shepherd, of Burghill, and Richard Santucci, of Boardman, work at Nordson Xaloy Inc. in Austintown.

When a coworker had a seizure and fell to the floor, Shepherd assessed the man’s condition and immediately got help.

Santucci then performed CPR and used an automated external defibrillator on the coworker until emergency crews got there.

“We’re extremely proud to present these awards to Jim Shepherd and Richard Santucci,” said Rachel Telegdy, executive director of the Red Cross of Greater Akron and the Mahoning Valley. “Their actions exemplify our mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond effectively to life-threatening situations like this.”

Santucci was given the American Red Cross Certificate of Merit, which is presented to those who save lives with skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

Shepherd was honored the American Red Cross Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action.

If you would like to learn about how to step in during emergency situations, check out online courses offered by the Red Cross.