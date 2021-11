(WKBN)- The Red Cross is holding two blood drives across the Valley to help with a supply shortage.



The first is at the Austintown Library on South Raccoon Road. It runs from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



The second will be at Canfield United Methodist Church on South Broad Street. That one is from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.



You must make an appointment