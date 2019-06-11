Red Cross experiencing critical shortage of type O blood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The American Red Cross is urging the public to make an appointment to give blood or platelets this summer.

The Red Cross is experiencing a critical shortage of type O blood, according to Red Cross Senior Vice President Cliff Numark.

“When this happens, medical procedures could be delayed because blood products are not available,” said Numark.

The company’s “Missing Types” campaign launched Tuesday, and it will take away the letters A, B and O from all American Red Cross branding content, social media pages, signs and websites. The purpose is to illustrate the critical role blood donors play in helping patients.

Studies show a blood transfusion is the fourth most common inpatient hospital procedure in the U.S. Blood can only come from volunteer blood donors, yet only three out of 100 people in the U.S. give blood.

In order to give blood, one needs a driver’s license or two other forms of identification. More information certain age, weight, and health requirements can be found on the Red Cross’s website.

Potential blood donors do not need to know their blood type before giving blood. After individuals give blood, the Red Cross provides each donor with his or her blood type.

The website says giving a pint of blood only takes about eight to 10 minutes.

Local availability to give blood from June 11-30 via American Red Cross is as follows:

Trumbull County

Cortland

6/15/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

6/17/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Cortland United Methodist Church, 155 N. High Street

Girard

6/24/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market St.

6/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Girard High School, 1244 Shannon Road

Hubbard

6/19/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hubbard Public Library, 436 W. Liberty St

Niles

6/17/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Woods Senior Living, 730 Youngstown Warren Rd

6/25/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Senior Center, 14 East State Street

Warren

6/12/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave.

6/13/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., St Pauls Lutheran Church, 2860 East Market St.

6/22/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Trumbull Regional Medical Center, 1350 East Market St.

6/25/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., St Demetrios Community Center, 3223 Atlantic St.

Mahoning County

Austintown

6/15/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

6/18/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Boardman

6/11/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market St

6/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

6/24/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Boardman Park, 375 Boardman-Poland Rd

Canfield

6/20/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Canfield Library, 43 West Main Street

North Lima

6/19/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue

Poland

6/11/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Youngstown

6/11/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd

6/20/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd

6/22/2019: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Jewish Comm Center, 505 Gypsy Lane

6/25/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Austintown Health Care, 650 South Meridian Road

Columbiana County

Salem

6/12/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Salem Healthcare Center, 230 Continental Drive

6/14/2019: 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Salem Community Center, 1098 N. Ellsworth Avenue