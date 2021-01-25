Red Cross encourages blood donations to maintain supply amid pandemic

This year, the pandemic adds another challenge to keeping the blood supply up

(WKBN) – The American Red Cross usually has a hard time keeping the blood supply strong during the winter months when inclement weather and seasonal illnesses can impact donors.

However, this year, the pandemic adds another challenge to keeping the blood supply up.

So, the Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to make an appointment to give blood or platelets during the month of February.

The Red Cross will be giving $5 Amazon gift cards to those who give blood in February. More information can be found on the Red Cross’ website.

Appointments to give blood, platelets or plasma with the Red Cross can also be made by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms.

Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

The Red Cross will be accepting blood donations at the following locations:

Columbiana County

East Palestine 2/2/2021: 1 to 6 p.m., First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street

Salem 2/1/2021: 2 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State Street



Mahoning County

Austintown 2/6/2021: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Road

Boardman 2/10/2021: 1 to 7 p.m., Valley Christian Church, 7155 Glenwood Avenue 2/13/2021: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

Canfield 2/15/2021: 1 to 6 p.m., Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Road

Poland 2/5/2021: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street



Trumbull County