NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Just before the area got yet another experience of severe weather, officials provided information on how to prepare for events like this.

Dominion Energy Ohio and American Red Cross partnered on Saturday to hold Preparedness Day throughout Northeast Ohio. Locally, it was held at the Eastwood Mall.

Trained volunteers held pre-tests and post-tests to see how how much people know and how prepared they are. The goal was to see if people are “Red Cross ready.”

“It’s all about education, safety. We’re teaching people to think outside the box, look at things you wouldn’t typically look at,” said Jamie Waid, American Red Cross disaster response volunteer.

Volunteers from Dominion and the American Red Cross also passed out free first aid kits with various safety supplies.

Eastwood Mall was one of seven locations for the Preparedness Day event, which also included Cleveland, Mentor, Fairlawn, Canton and Lima.