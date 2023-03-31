(WKBN)- Emergencies happen quickly, the Red Cross says there are simple steps to take now to make sure you are prepared.

The first. creating a kit with essentials, flashlights, first aid supplies, water, non-perishable food, and so on.

Second, have a plan ready for your family. Third, be informed. During severe weather make sure you have a way to get alerts.

Across northeast Ohio this weekend the Red Cross and Dominion Energy are sharing lifesaving tips. Their goal is to make sure you and your family aren’t missing anything in your emergency plans.

“We have to make an effort to be prepared for emergencies and the only way to do that is to be aware of what emergencies we may encounter,” said Jim McIntyre of the American Red Cross.

There is a lot of valuable information to know, so luckily there is a whole event this weekend for you to attend. On Saturday, the Red Cross and Dominion Energy will be at the Eastwood Mall. They will be passing out emergency kits and provide information about being Red Cross Ready.

The event will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. or until the emergency kits are all given out.

“You need to have a kit where you think you can grab it on your way out the door and having an emergency kit in your car is vitally important as well,” McIntyre said.

For more information on becoming Red Cross Ready, click here.