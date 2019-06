The fire is under investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Red Cross is helping a person who was forced from their home early Friday after it caught fire.

Crews were called about 2:30 a.m. to Glacier Avenue where a two-story house was on fire.

Smoke was scene coming out of the roof area.

One person was inside the house at the time of the fire but no injuries were reported.

The cause is under investigation.