Red Cross asking for blood donations due to ‘severe blood shortage’

(WKBN) – The American Red Cross is asking for blood donors in the midst of a “severe blood shortage.”

According to the Red Cross, the shortage is due to a rise in the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries.

In comparison to 2019, the Red Cross has seen the demand from trauma centers climb by 10% in 2021 − more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.

As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Donors of all blood types – especially type O and those giving platelets – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.

“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Bonnie Meridieth, regional donor services executive for the Red Cross of Northern Ohio. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”

Those interested in donating can schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Those who donate now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon gift card.

The following blood drives are scheduled locally:

Columbiana County

New Waterford

6/23/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 State Route 46

Mahoning County

Austintown

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Beloit

6/29/2021: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Connecting Point Chapel, 12275 Beloit Snodes Road

Boardman

6/28/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Boardman Public Library, 7680 Glenwood Avenue

Canfield

6/21/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd

Youngstown

6/24/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Stambaugh Auditorium, 1000 Fifth Ave

6/24/2021: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Rd

Trumbull County

Cortland

6/19/2021: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Rd.

Girard

6/28/2021: 1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Shiloh Full Gospel Church, 1310 Shannon Rd.

Niles

6/22/2021: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Niles Wellness Center, 213 Sharkey Drive

Warren