Red Cross and ‘Wonder Woman’ team up for donation incentive

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the pandemic continues, the American Red Cross is asking that you be a superhero for patients by donating blood.

They have teamed up with Wonder Woman 1984 to help save lives.

As a special thank-you, those who come to give blood or platelets in July will automatically be entered for a chance to win an authentic WONDER WOMAN 1984 movie prop replica package.

The movie is due to hit theaters October 2.

The movie prop package includes the golden lasso and a pair if gauntlets that are identical to those worn by Wonder Woman in the film.

If you are feeling well, please make an appointment to give by using the Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.