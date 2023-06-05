YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County Solid Waste District — better known as The Green Team — has joined with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and The Recycling Partnership to help bring an educational outreach recycling program to Mahoning County.

The Mahoning County drop-off recycling program will be able to provide educational outreach, engage with patrons at drop-off recycling sites and make infrastructure improvements to help patrons better understand the recycling program and items that can and cannot be recycled.

The program came to fruition from a $75,500 cash grant, and the Mahoning County Board of Commissioners is contributing over $40,000 in matching funds to help amplify the impacts of the program.

“Recycling is not only the right thing to do, but also the smart thing to do,” said Mahoning County SWD director Lou Vega. “Recycling properly saves our programs money by lowering processing fees, reducing the cost of sending recyclable materials to the landfill, supports jobs and improves the health of the environment.”

For more information and a list of recyclable items, visit The Green Team’s website.