Recruitment event set in Niles for Census jobs

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Looking for a job? The U.S. Census Bureau wants to hear from you. They need up to 500,000 census takers across the country.

In Ohio, depending on where you live, census takers can earn up to $22 an hour.

The part-time, temporary, flexible positions also include mileage reimbursement, paid training, and weekly pay.

Recruitment events are being held at several locations in Northeast Ohio. Two are scheduled over the next couple of days in Trumbull County:

2/4 – 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Trumbull Booster Club Census Event, 1446 Pepperwood Dr., Niles

2/5 – 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Trumbull OMJ Trumbull, 280 N. Park Ave., Suite 1, Warren

For other Census job fairs in Ashtabula, Geauga and Summit counties, click the link below.

“We still have hundreds of jobs to fill and want to hire local people for local jobs,” said Susan Licate, Media Specialist with the US Census Bureau. “Census jobs are a great opportunity for households to add to their income, ideal for persons seeking gig or post-holiday seasonal work, and for students, retirees, and folks looking to supplement their income.

For more information about the 2020 Census, visit 2020census.gov.

To learn more about 2020 Census jobs or if you are unable to attend a hiring event and wish to view the job description, job requirements, and apply visit 2020census.gov/jobs.