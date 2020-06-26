Recovery outreach offers overdose prevention kits at drive-thru event

Project Worth Saving is hosting the event at 311 Park Avenue (the former CVS building) from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization is offering free overdose prevention kits at a drive-thru outreach event Friday in Youngstown.

Lead organizer Nicole Brantner travels the country creating these pop-up recovery drive-thrus.

Due to COVID-19, Brantner says many in recovery were forced to isolate and as a result they relapsed and overdose skyrocketed.

Various tables will be set up at the drive-thru with information for those who struggle with homelessness, addiction, mental illness or a lack of resources.

Project Worth Saving teamed up with Thrive Peer Support, Harm Reduction Ohio and Homeless Hookup to bring resource information to the vulnerable communities.

Along with naloxone kits, the drive-thru will offer food boxes, personal hygiene kits, and access to treatment resources.