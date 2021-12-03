Recovery Board offering minority scholarship for social work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board is looking to increase opportunities for Black students to earn a degree in social work and mental health fields.

The Youngstown Chapter of The Links Incorporated Mental Health Studies Scholarship will give $5,000 each year to Black students pursuing a degree in social work at Youngstown State University.

Full-time students will receive $1,000, and part-time students will receive $500.

According to the board, students must have a 2.5 GPA, be of African-American descent and reside in Mahoning County.

“We are thrilled to launch this new scholarship program with the support of the Youngstown Ohio Chapter of Links Incorporated. There is a great need to develop a workforce for our agencies that represents the people we serve, and this is an important step we can take to address it,” said Duane Piccirilli, executive director of the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

To learn more and apply, visit The Links, Incorporated. Applications for the scholarships will be open through April 24, 2022. The first round of scholarships will be awarded in May 2022.